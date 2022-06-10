Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, Director Steven E. Rodgers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

