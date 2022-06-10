Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Avnet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Avnet by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

