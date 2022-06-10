Axe (AXE) Market Cap Tops $89,897.66

Axe (AXE) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Axe has a total market cap of $89,897.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00181251 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.