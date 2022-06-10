Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 11,760.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.88, for a total transaction of 11,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,092,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of 8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of 12.65. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.28 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLZE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.