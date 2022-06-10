Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.20 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $57.79 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00015883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

