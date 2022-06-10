Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

