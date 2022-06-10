Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

