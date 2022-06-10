Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Itaú Unibanco currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of BCH opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

