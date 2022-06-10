Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 96,688 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.