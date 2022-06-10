Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 156,164 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $828.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.