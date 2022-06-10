Bank of America Begins Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.77 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

