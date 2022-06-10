Barclays Boosts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $26.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILI. Benchmark reduced their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Shares of BILI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.27. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,405,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,706,000 after buying an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

