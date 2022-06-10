Barclays Raises Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Price Target to 260.00

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from 255.00 to 260.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GJNSY. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.00.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of GJNSY opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.