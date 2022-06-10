Barclays Raises Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Price Target to GBX 830

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 765 ($9.59) to GBX 830 ($10.40) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSGOF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.00.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

