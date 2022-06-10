Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($105.38) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €82.66 ($88.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

