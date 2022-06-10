Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $492,653.28 and approximately $4,859.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00083469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.