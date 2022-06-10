Beam Tops One Day Volume of $3.10 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $3.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00082830 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 116,237,360 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

