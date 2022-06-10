Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.03. 2,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.57 and its 200-day moving average is $258.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

