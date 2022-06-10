Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.16. The company had a trading volume of 201,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,509. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.