Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 82,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

