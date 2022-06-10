Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.12. 571,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

