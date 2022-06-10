Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.41. 55,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

