Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $903.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $23.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $695.83. 645,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,092,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $593.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $857.33 and its 200 day moving average is $929.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

