Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $157,699,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,835,000.

BATS:GOVT remained flat at $$23.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,096,324 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

