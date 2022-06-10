Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.10 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.18) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.83) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €1.61 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.75). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.82.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.