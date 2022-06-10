Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 538,761 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berry alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 234,116 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,416.88.

On Thursday, May 26th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarVal Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $20,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.