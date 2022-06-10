Big Data Protocol Trading Up 18.5% This Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $297,655.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.20 or 0.99998177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 45,750,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

