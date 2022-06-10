BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95. 289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter.

