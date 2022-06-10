Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 9.6%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.72. 33,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 983,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

The stock has a market cap of $669.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

