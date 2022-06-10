Blue Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $245,214.94 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $245,214.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,096.32 or 1.00008509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

