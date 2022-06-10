Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down to $58.77

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.77, but opened at $54.50. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 14,693 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Citigroup cut Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 114.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $95,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

