B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 1,760.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BMRRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 460 ($5.76) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($7.02) to GBX 385 ($4.82) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.14.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 299,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.