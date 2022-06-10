BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $74.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,223.82. 28,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,403.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,648.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

