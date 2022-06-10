BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 404 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,238.2% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 178,678 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 83,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

HEFA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. 239,850 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

