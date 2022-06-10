BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $294,692.89

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $294,692.89 and $152,958.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,592.01 or 0.99903607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028342 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00016255 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,376 coins and its circulating supply is 891,588 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

