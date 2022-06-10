Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

