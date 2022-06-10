Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.14 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

