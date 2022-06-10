BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 34,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,739. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.47 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of BOX by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.