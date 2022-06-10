BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 487.50 ($6.11).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.70) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.77) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.14)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON BP traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 448.30 ($5.62). 32,843,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.39 ($5.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.05 billion and a PE ratio of -6.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.43%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($465.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($390.79).

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.