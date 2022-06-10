Brick & Kyle Associates Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 128,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,589,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

