Brick & Kyle Associates Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,350,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,020,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,096,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.15. 113,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,222. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

