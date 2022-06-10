Brick & Kyle Associates Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.57. The company has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

