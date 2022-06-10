Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases 321 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.68. 3,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

