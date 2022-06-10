BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.94. 7,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,993,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

BBIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $977.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 419.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 285,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

