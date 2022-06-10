British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 710 ($8.90) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.58.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

