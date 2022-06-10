Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Holdings Cut by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA owned about 0.22% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $7.10 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $942.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.70%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.