Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ALPN stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,546,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,960,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

