Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will post $160.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.90 million. Alteryx posted sales of $120.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $735.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.20 million to $739.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $867.57 million, with estimates ranging from $809.98 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

AYX stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 20,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

