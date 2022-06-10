Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.62. 21,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.58. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.