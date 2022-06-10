Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,348. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

