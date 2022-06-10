Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will post $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.28 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 1,090,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,731. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

